NELA school pep rallies and parade prep students for LEAP testing

CALHOUN/RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Schools across northeast Louisiana are preparing their students for the LEAP 2025 test and not only academically.

Central Elementary School in Calhoun and Cypress Springs Elementary School in Ruston held spirit activities Friday afternoon.

Central Elementary hosted a pep rally inside their gym to get kids pumped up before testing happens. The school had a baseball theme for the pep rally, where they invited student organizations from different schools in the area to be a apart of the excitement.

Cypress Springs Elementary and their students’ parents held a parade to cheer on their students before they take the statewide exam, LEAP 2025. But, they could not do it without the help from parents. Before the parade kicked off in front of the school, parents met at the football stadium at Louisiana Tech University to decorate cars.

Students were stretched out in front of the school, waiting for families to drive by in their cars to honk their horns, wave or even blow bubbles. Principal Mary Kilgore of Cypress Springs Elementary says the theme for their spirit week this year is, “B All You Can B,” since they’re working to go from a “C” school to a “B” school. Kilgore says this kind of prepping is needed for the kids.

“And we want the students to know that we want them to believe in themselves. We want them to know that the parents believe in them and that the community believes in them. We want our students to see all the support that they have for them,” says Kilgore.

Bridget Willis, a 4th grade math teacher at Cypress Springs Elementary, says having activities like a parade is a motivational tool to inspire kids to end the year off strong.

“The students love this. We love it as teachers. We get support from the community and parents and the kids - to just see the parents smiling and the kids smiling; it’s just a great time for everybody,” says Willis.

LEAP testing will begin for Louisiana students Monday, April 24, 2023.

