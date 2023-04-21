National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 22nd

Prescription drug bottles
By CJ Sartor
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 22nd. The nation-wide event is a chance for folks to clean out their cabinets and safely get rid of prescriptions and over-the-counter medications that are old or no longer needed.

Sites are scheduled throughout the Ark-La-Miss. To find the most convenient site, visit: https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/NTBI-PUB.pub?_flowExecutionKey=_c623B31A9-A392-8F4F-92CE-6ED217B207D1_k948EF24C-9E22-262C-B4FE-ED67A2D98D1D.

Times for each location will vary.

Here’s a list of the confirmed locations as of 3 pm April 21, 2023:

Monroe, LA: Metro Narcotics Unit; Brookshire’s North 18th Street; Louisiana State Police Troop F

Farmerville, LA: Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bastrop, LA: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office; Super One Foods

Grambling, LA: Grambling State University Police; Spring Market

Crossett, AR: Crossett Police Department; Gammel’s Pharmacy

Monticello, AR: Monticello Police Department, WalMart

Vicksburg, MS: Warren County Sheriff’s Office; Vicksburg Police; Walgreens Pharmacy; Outlets at Vicksburg

