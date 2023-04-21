Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced the return of Major League Fishing (MLF) to Louisiana. MLF is hosting their General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event on Caney Lake April 24-28, 2023, in Jackson Parish and on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Bussey Brake Reservoir near Bastrop in Morehouse Parish.

Fishing will take place on Caney Lake where the field will be cut down to the top 10 anglers who will then fish for the championship at Bussey Brake. The winner of the tournament will earn $100,000, and the angler catching the biggest bass will also win $100,000.

LDWF says the Spillway Launch on Caney Lake will be the staging area for the tournament and will be closed for public use during the event. Boaters are asked to utilize the other public ramps around the lake.

While Bussey Brake Wildlife Management Area will remain open to the public during the event, LDWF says the single launch site will be very busy on the morning of April 29 while the tournament anglers launch their boats and make preparations. Other Bussey anglers are asked to plan accordingly to avoid congestion at the ramp during this launch time.

There will be a televised awards ceremony held at the Bussey Brake WMA at the north parking lot on April 29 at 4 p.m. following the event. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Officials with MLF say they are eager to bring a tournament back to North Louisiana, which produced some record catches during the Stage One event of the MLF Bass Pro Tour held in February 2022. Jacob Wheeler, the reigning 2021 and 2022 Bass Pro Tour Angler of the Year, said he had “the best day of bass fishing I have ever had as a professional angler, right here on Caney Lake.”

For more information on the tournament, visit the MLF website.

