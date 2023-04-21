LSP searches to identify vehicle involved in Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash

LSP is searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.
LSP is searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.(AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are searching for the driver of an unidentified vehicle who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, April 21, around 3:15 a.m.

LSP says the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557 and critically injured Cristopher Rice, 60, of West Monroe.

According to a news release, Rice was riding a bicycle south on Louisiana Highway 34 as the unidentified vehicle was going south on Louisiana Highway 34. For reasons still unknown, the vehicle hit Rice and he was thrown from the bicycle.

LSP says Rice sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact LSP Troop F at (318)-345-0000.

Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, LSP says they would like “to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries.  Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.  Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles.”

