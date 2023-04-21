Tornado Disaster Relief

LSP conducting child safety seat check in Monroe

Louisiana State Police - Troop F
Louisiana State Police - Troop F(KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lousiana State Police Troop F will be conducting a child safety seat check event on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club in Monroe.

No appointment is necessary and it is free to the public. LSP says the event will take place regardless of weather conditions.

LSP says it is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. They say approximately three out of four child seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the great variety of child seats available, the great range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat inspection station. Troop F Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 345-0000.

