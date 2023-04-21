Tornado Disaster Relief

Louisiana DOTD announces funding of 24 projects, 6 NELA parishes receive funding

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development(Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on April 21 they are funding statewide projects totaling $164.8 million, and six NELA parishes will be getting upgrades.

Caldwell, Catahoula, Madison, Ouachita, West Carroll and Winn Parishes will have bridge replacement, pavement and overlay, and congestion mitigation and safety projects done as part of this statewide investment from the DOTD.

“DOTD is pleased to have so many projects let in April,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “Over $160 million is being invested in our state’s infrastructure.”

The projects and their funding are as follows:

  • Caldwell Parish - $2,195,811.55 for milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 547 between McKnight Rd. and LA 845.
  • Catahoula Parish - $328,700.00 for duty/enterprise ferry drydock for repairs, maintenance, and painting
  • Madison Parish - $2,595,206.60 for reflectors and striping on I-20 between Richland Parish line and LA 602-2
  • Ouachita Parish - $1,917,860.00 for replacement of Pine Bluff Rd. and Tack Allen Rd. bridges
  • West Carroll Parish - $2,685,774.00 for milling and overlay on LA 588 between Copes Rd. and LA 585
  • Winn Parish - $2,856,590.01 for pavement rehabilitation and overlay on LA 1238 between LA 127 and Weatherford Rd.

The DOTD said in a news release, “Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.”

For more information about the projects, visit their website.

