Lincoln Parish hosting community health fair

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health Region 8 Office of Public Health will be hosting a community health fair at Greenwood Park in Ruston.

The fair will be held Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Opioid prevention education, Medicaid renewals, STI testing and treatment, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and flu and monkeypox vaccines will be available until 2 p.m. Along with these services, Lincoln Parish Health staff will be available to inform the community about public health services offered at the health unit.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department will conduct a K-9 demonstration and Ruston Fire Department will demonstrate its fire trucks.

This event is free to the public. There will be food, drinks and door prizes available throughout the event.

For more information, email Region 8 Community Health Worker Supervisor Kiara Bradford at Kiara.Bradford@la.gov.

