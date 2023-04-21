KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Large Hail & Damaging Winds Possible Tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 11:00 PM this evening. Strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and hail will be possible this evening. Make sure to stay weather aware by following KNOE 8 Weather on Facebook and downloading our *free* KNOE Weather app for the latest information.

After a fairly pleasant weather day, showers and severe storms are in the forecast this evening and into the overnight. Any storms that turn severe have the potential to produce damaging wind and hail, along with an isolated tornado. Temperatures this evening will lower into the mid 60s, above normal for this time of year

More showers and storms are expected during the middle of Friday as a cold front bringing the active weather begins to sweep across the region. Storms will most likely develop across South Arkansas and then push into northern Louisiana. Temperatures on Friday will reach into the low 70s.

Calmer weather takes over for Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon.

On Sunday, more showers are possible, with temperatures in the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year.

Looking toward next week, Monday will start out dry, but Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms. Monday through Wednesday temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, dry day with temperatures in the upper 60s.

