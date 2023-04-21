KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms this Afternoon

A wet start on this last day of the work week. More storms are expected to develop later this morning along the cold front and these will track to the south and east this afternoon. The storms could be strong to severe, so have ways to receive alerts. Thankfully, sunshine is expected to return tomorrow but it will be short-lived. Rain chances quickly return for the second half of the weekend and for much of next week. We will also be cooler with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

Isolated severe storms are possible. (Max)

Today: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place over the region for the first half of the day as showers are exiting to our east. Scattered storms will develop this morning and arrive in the region around 10 am. The storms will track south and should exit around 6 pm. Rain chances are 80%. We will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Storms could produce a tornado, large hail, or damaging winds. (Max)

Tonight: Rain showers and thunderstorms will clear out and leave some cloud cover. We will be cooling down as lows fall to the upper 40s.

Tomorrow: We may wake up to a little cloud cover, but plenty of sunshine is expected. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 70s. A pleasant day to enjoy some sunshine.

Sunday: Pleasant but cool conditions are expected as skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will only climb to the low and mid 60s. A stray shower or two will be possible in the region but rain chances are only 20%.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy throughout much of the day with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. Isolated rain showers will be possible later in the day with rain chances at 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered storms will be possible across the region with rain chances at 60%. Highs will climb into the low 70s.

Wednesday: Storms are once again expected in the ArkLaMiss with chances at 50%. Temperatures will rise to the low 70s for a high.

Thursday: Rain showers will linger through the morning hours, but more showers are expected later in the day. Rain chances are 30%. Highs will once again climb to the low 70s.

