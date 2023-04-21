KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Showers, Storms Exiting, Sunshine Returns Saturday

Rain showers and some storms may develop during the late afternoon and early evening ahead of and along a cold front sweeping across the region. Eventually, those showers and storms will exit the region to the east with the cold front, leaving behind quiet and cool weather conditions. Wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with temperatures down to the upper 40s, with a mostly clear sky taking over.

Ample sunshine will be in place for much of Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s with light wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

More clouds and eventually rain showers move into the region for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will only reach into the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year. Severe weather is not expected on Sunday.

On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with dry conditions in place. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday will bring rain showers and storms, with temperatures reaching into the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday, high temperatures will reach into the low 70s with rain showers. Friday will bring comfortable and dry conditions, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

