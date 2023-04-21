KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to enter the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. A MARGINAL risk for severe weather remains in place to account for a few isolated severe storms. Once the rain clears the region later this evening, we will see sunny skies return to the ArkLaMiss for Saturday.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. A few isolated storms may be severe. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move out of the region this evening. Cloud cover will gradually clear as we go through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Cloud cover will roll back in. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 60s. A stray shower is also possible.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies are expected. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to top out on either side of 70. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s.

Wednesday: Showers and storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday: Showers will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the low 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

