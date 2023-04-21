Intern position with the Mayor of Crossett, AR

CROSSETT, Ar. (KNOE) - Mayor Crystal Marshall of Crossett, AR, is offering a paid internship for students enrolled to attend college in the fall.

“The intern themselves. It gives them a very unique opportunity to learn how government works,” said Marshall.

Most students only get an overview of how government works in high school.

Superintendent Anthony Boykin believes it will allow the student to learn about the inner workings of local government.

“You know, a lot of times you run into, you run into people, adults that don’t have a good understanding of local government. You know, it’s more federal and state-level government,” said Boykin.

The intern will get an up-close view of what local government leaders do.

“Apply for grants, have different community hearings. Do different programs within the city, roll out different programs,” said Marshall.

But the intern will be there, right beside the mayor, doing exactly what she does.

“If I do it, they’re doing it. If I’m public speaking, they’re public speaking. If I’m meeting with a citizen about a complaint issue, they’re meeting with the citizen about the complaint issue. So they really get that deep dive. Insiders look into how their local government is run,” said Marshall.

They are accepting applications through May 1, 2023, and the candidate will be thoroughly vetted.

“So, we look into their leadership skills, their references, they have to provide references from their school and community,” said Marshall.

Boykin says it fits with their goals for graduating students in their district.

“I think it’s wonderful to afford this opportunity to our kids. You know, it’s always a good thing whenever you can get students that are college, career, civic ready, those. Those are three really big focuses there,” said Boykin.

Perhaps preparing them to step into roles in their local community.

“And we really hope to motivate and inspire them to want to become involved in their local government,” said Marshall.

Applicants should submit a resume and essay of why they would be the best fit for the position and turn them in at the City of Crossett city hall or email MayorMarshall@cityofcrossett.com.

