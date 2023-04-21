Tornado Disaster Relief

West Monroe home allegedly found with drugs, firearm, and infant

Mack and Williams were arrested on April 18, 2023.
Mack and Williams were arrested on April 18, 2023.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe residents are in custody after a metro narcotics raid on their Oaklawn Drive home.

According to arrest records, a month-long investigation led to the arrests of Henry “Turk” Mack, 47, and Caroline Williams, 34, around noon on Tuesday, April 18.

During a search of the residence, the report shows officials found a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a handgun and six magazines of ammunition.

A four-month-old baby was also living in the house, and the reports shows a Similac can full of marijuana was found in the baby’s room along with meth and marijuana residue.

Both adults were arrested on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms this Afternoon

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
Louisiana DOTD announces funding of 24 projects, 6 NELA parishes receive funding
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Meet Mr. Holland!
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Meet Mr. Holland!
KNOE Thursday Late Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Late Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter