West Monroe home allegedly found with drugs, firearm, and infant

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe residents are in custody after a metro narcotics raid on their Oaklawn Drive home.

According to arrest records, a month-long investigation led to the arrests of Henry “Turk” Mack, 47, and Caroline Williams, 34, around noon on Tuesday, April 18.

During a search of the residence, the report shows officials found a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a handgun and six magazines of ammunition.

A four-month-old baby was also living in the house, and the reports shows a Similac can full of marijuana was found in the baby’s room along with meth and marijuana residue.

Both adults were arrested on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics.

