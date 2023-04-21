Tornado Disaster Relief

Arkansas’ unemployment rate falls to 3%

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from...
Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.2% in February to 3.0% in March.(Associated Press | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) -The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.2% in February to 3.0% in March.

According to Friday’s report, the United States jobless rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.6% in February to 3.5% in March.

In March, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,828. There were 4,661 more employed and 2,833 fewer unemployed Arkansans, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate.

Employment in the State has increased for six consecutive months. Arkansas’ labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4% between February and March.

Compared to March 2022, there are 10,118 additional employed in Arkansas.

The unemployment rate is one-tenth of a percentage point lower, with 2,225 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The labor force participation rate is down two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 4,700 to total 1,350,900 in March. Leisure and Hospitality added 2,500 jobs, largely in accommodation and food services (+2,000). Jobs in Construction increased by 1,000, related to seasonal hiring.

Compared to March 2022, nonfarm payroll jobs are up 31,300. The largest gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+7,800), Private Education and Health Services (+6,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+5,200), Construction (+3,600), and Manufacturing (+2,900).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms this Afternoon

Latest News

State Senator Stewart Cathey of Monroe says people getting high off of legal hemp products in...
State Sen. Stewart Cathey works to prevent sales of “intoxicating” hemp products
Freddy's is coming to West Monroe!
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in West Monroe
HB 186: Louisiana lawmaker revamps fertility preservation bill
Covering the cost of fertility treatments
Covering the cost of fertility treatments in Louisiana
File Graphic
Medical Center of South Arkansas sold to new, nonprofit corporation