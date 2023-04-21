Tornado Disaster Relief

Adopt a pet: Meet Mr. Holland!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Mr. Holland and talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Cat season is in full swing, and Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She says the shelter is pretty full, and they are looking for families to come and give the cats and kittens a forever home.

Right now, you can adopt a cat for $80, and it comes with a free spay, neuter, and microchip. River Cities is currently doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, so give them a call at (318) 343-3031. They will have you do an online application on their website, then schedule an appointment for you to look for your new furry friend.

Today Taraba introduced us to Mr. Holland. He’s about 9-10 months old and he was found under a bus with his siblings. Taraba calls him a “big squish”, she says he loves to be hugged and held.

Taraba also talked about a few upcoming events they’re having. This weekend is Woofstock, the largest single-day pet and music festival in Northeast Louisiana. It’s Saturday, April 22nd at Kiroli Park in West Monroe. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. There is a $2 admission, and the funds will go towards nonprofit organizations.

They will also be having Painting with a Purpose this Sunday, April 23rd at 3 p.m. Taraba says they have about 8 tickets left, so you may want to reserve your spot now. Admission is $42 per person, and 50% of the proceeds go directly to the shelter.

