2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials make second arrest in shooting death of Calvin softball coach
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
LIVE: Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’