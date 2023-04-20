Tornado Disaster Relief

Woman almost faints after seeing $1 million prize

Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.
Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.(NC Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in southeastern North Carolina nearly fainted after winning $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Eunice Brown told officials with the NC Education Lottery that she “had to come back down to earth” after her $30 scratch-off purchase landed her a win, adding that she “really did feel numb.”

She called her son right away to tell him the news.

“My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying,’” she said. “I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

Brown got lucky at the same store where she bought the lottery ticket about a year ago when she won $5,000 on a different scratch-off ticket. Her $1 million win, however, was a little more difficult to process.

“I looked at the ticket and didn’t believe it,” she said. “Like I could see it, but just couldn’t believe it.”

Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.

She plans to use the winnings to pay bills and share some with her family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker - Police say all three 19-year-old men...
Police: 3 arrested after pregnant woman killed in case of mistaken identity
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Sluggers led West Monroe to a first-round bye.
Aaron’s Aces: John Pearson and Tyler Roark
This combination photo shows the destroyed doors at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and Richard...
Sheriff: Man arrested after throwing rock through front doors of jail