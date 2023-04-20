Tornado Disaster Relief

WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world

A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday. (Source: Terra Australias)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.

It was one of the few places in the world that was able to see the cosmic event.

Visitors from across the country, and the world, poured into the Town of Exmouth to get a glimpse of this rare solar event, when the sun, the Earth and the moon aligned to awe-inspiring effect.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and enthusiasts could be seen on Wednesday gearing up for the occasion at the viewing site in the town.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker - Police say all three 19-year-old men...
Police: 3 arrested after pregnant woman killed in case of mistaken identity
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found

Latest News

FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning...
BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff
Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by...
Some can get another COVID-19 vaccine booster
SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
FILE - Richard Glossip can still plead his case for clemency to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon...
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction