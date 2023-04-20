Tornado Disaster Relief

ULM women’s golf brings Sun Belt Championship home to Monroe

By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Warhawk fans rolled out the red carpet to welcome home the Sun Belt Conference champions. ULM women’s golf team won its first title in school history and became the first team since 2017 to win a conference championship in any sport. The Warhawks earn a berth to a NCAA Regional, which will be announced Wednesday, April 26.

