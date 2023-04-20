Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a student at Weston Elementary School was arrested. The student is accused of threatening that he had a gun in his backpack.

Sheriff Andy Brown says this incident happened Tuesday at the school. He says no gun was found.

Sheriff Brown says the student is charged with terrorizing. He says the student is under house arrest and will be monitored.

**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNONCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.