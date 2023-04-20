Tornado Disaster Relief

Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish

By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a student at Weston Elementary School was arrested. The student is accused of threatening that he had a gun in his backpack.

Sheriff Andy Brown says this incident happened Tuesday at the school. He says no gun was found.

Sheriff Brown says the student is charged with terrorizing. He says the student is under house arrest and will be monitored.

**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNONCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**

