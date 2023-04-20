Tornado Disaster Relief

Sterlington softball dominates Pine, advances to quarterfinals

Lady Panthers beat Lady Raiders, 10-1
Lady Panthers beat Lady Raiders, 10-1.
By Megan Murray
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Non-Select Division III softball playoffs, top seed Sterlington dominated Pine, 10-1. Maddie Taylor pitched a complete game and hit a two-run home run at the plate. Aaliyah Alfaro and Jaleeyah Alford also added home runs. The Lady Panthers advance to the quarterfinals against Pine Prairie.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker - Police say all three 19-year-old men...
Police: 3 arrested after pregnant woman killed in case of mistaken identity
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found

Latest News

Andrews’s bracket beat all of Northeast Louisiana.
Donnie Andrews celebrates bracket challenge win with big screen TV
Warhawks win first championship in women’s golf.
ULM women’s golf brings Sun Belt Championship home to Monroe
Sluggers led West Monroe to a first-round bye.
Aaron’s Aces: John Pearson and Tyler Roark
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Remembering Calvin Coach: Team pays tributes to Chad Camp during playoff game