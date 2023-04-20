Sterlington softball dominates Pine, advances to quarterfinals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Non-Select Division III softball playoffs, top seed Sterlington dominated Pine, 10-1. Maddie Taylor pitched a complete game and hit a two-run home run at the plate. Aaliyah Alfaro and Jaleeyah Alford also added home runs. The Lady Panthers advance to the quarterfinals against Pine Prairie.

