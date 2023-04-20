Northeast Delta HSA Mobile Health Care Clinic makes its way around NELA

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, a mental health service, is taking its Mobile Health Care Clinic around northeast Louisiana.

The mobile clinic stopped in Tallulah Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and parked at the Tallulah Behavioral Health Clinic/Northeast Delta HSA location. Some residents in rural areas may have trouble going the distance for a basic health checkup. So, the Mobile Health Care Clinic is trying to meet them where they are.

They’re deploying healthcare professionals to rural areas, so residents can have convenient access to critical mental health treatment, addiction services and primary health screenings. Fred Barnette, a family practice nurse practitioner working with the mobile clinic, says their objective is to improve access to healthcare for residents.

“What we’ve found is that the negative social determinants that have a bad effect on people and their mental health and their physical well-being,” says Barnette. “And there are a lot of issues with people getting to places for medical care and mental health care.”

One service the mobile health care clinic provides is telehealth services for residents unable to travel where the mobile clinic is parked. But Amy Floyd, clinic manager of Tallulah Behavioral Health Clinic/Northeast Delta HSA, says issues with broadband services sometimes get in the way of providing mental health treatment through using Zoom technology.

“You need to have access to either a computer or a phone that can hold a signal - that can manage a video call,” says Floyd.

Patients visiting the mobile clinic can find a service that’s non-medical once they step inside. Greg Terrell, who works as a peer supporter for Northeast Delta HSA, says he uses his lived experiences to talk to patients dealing with addiction and mental health problems.

“Whatever they’re going through, if you’re going through alcohol, drugs - I’ve been there. I’ve been out on the streets for over 20 years, and I changed my life,” says Terrell.

The final locations and dates for the Mobile Health Care Clinic for April 2023 are listed:

- Farmerville: 1024 LA Highway 2 (9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.) on April 25

- Lake Providence: 217 Highway 596 (9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.) on April 27

