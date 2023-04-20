Tornado Disaster Relief

Most value abortion rights when choosing college, poll says

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to abortion pills. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most adults are thinking about reproductive health access when deciding on a college, according to the latest Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2022 study.

According to the poll, 60% of adults aged 18 to 59 who do not have a degree say reproductive health laws are at least somewhat important when considering where to enroll for college.

Nearly 75% of enrolled students say their decision to stay at their school is at least somewhat affected by their state’s reproductive health laws.

And according to the poll, most people showed a preference for attending a school in a state with fewer restrictions.

Since the Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion, legislation has varied across states.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker - Police say all three 19-year-old men...
Police: 3 arrested after pregnant woman killed in case of mistaken identity
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found

Latest News

FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
FILE - Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for Best...
Todd Haimes, who led a theater company to Broadway, dies
SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/20