Tornado Disaster Relief

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Large Hail & Damaging Winds Possible Tonight

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Active weather returns to the region later today, so make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts. The primary threats with severe storms will be winds up to 60 mph and large hail up to quarter-sized. These storms will arrive ahead of a cold front that will stall temporarily. This front will trigger more storms across our area tomorrow but is expected to exit the region by tomorrow night. Cooler weather is expected over the weekend, and we will jump right back into more rain chances later this weekend and next week.

Severe weather is possible today and tomorrow.
Severe weather is possible today and tomorrow.(Max)

Today: Partly cloudy skies will continue over the region through the first half of the day, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible later in the afternoon. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 80s. Cloud cover will increase later in the day ahead of a line of storms arriving in the evening.

Severe weather is possible tonight.
Severe weather is possible tonight.(Max)
Large hail & Damaging Winds
Large hail & Damaging Winds(Max)

Tonight: Storms will make their way across the ArkLaMiss with storm chances at 80%. These will be strong to severe at times and capable of producing heavy rain, large hail, and strong winds. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place over the region for the first half of the day, but scattered storms will develop in the afternoon as the cold front drops south. Rain chances are 70%. We will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Saturday: The rain and cloud cover looks to clear on out, for the most part. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 70s. Still, a pleasant day to enjoy some sunshine.

Sunday: Pleasant but cool conditions will continue under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s. A stray shower or two will be possible in the region with rain chances at 20%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy throughout much of the day with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. Isolated rain showers will be possible later in the day with rain chances at 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered storms will be possible across the region with rain chances at 60%. Highs will climb into the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Storms are once again expected in the ArkLaMiss with chances at 50%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s for a high.

