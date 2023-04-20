Tornado Disaster Relief

KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Large Hail & Damaging Winds Possible Tonight

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9:00PM this evening. Strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and hail will be possible this evening. Make sure to stay weather aware by following KNOE 8 Weather on Facebook and downloading our *free* KNOE Weather app for the latest information.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the counties and parishes shaded in pink until...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the counties and parishes shaded in pink until 9PM(Max)

After a fairly pleasant weather day, showers and severe storms are in the forecast this evening and into the overnight. Any storms that turn severe have the potential to produce damaging wind and hail, along with an isolated tornado. Temperatures this evening will lower into the mid 60s, above normal for this time of year

More showers and storms are expected during the middle of Friday as a cold front bringing the active weather begins to sweep across the region. Storms will most likely develop across South Arkansas and then push into northern Louisiana. Temperatures on Friday will reach into the low 70s.

Calmer weather takes over for Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon.

On Sunday, more showers are possible, with temperatures in the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year.

Looking toward next week, Monday will start out dry, but Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms. Monday through Wednesday temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, dry day with temperatures in the upper 60s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker - Police say all three 19-year-old men...
Police: 3 arrested after pregnant woman killed in case of mistaken identity
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin