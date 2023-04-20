Tornado Disaster Relief

How to avoid IBS with Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to tell us how to avoid IBS.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness day, and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss ways to avoid it.

Avis says there are 2 forms of IBS, Diarrhea, and Constipation. She says IBS is something that needs to be addressed because 20% of Americans suffer from some form of IBS.

A few tips Avis offered to avoid IBS are:

  • Reduce stress.
  • Limit fried foods.
  • Avoid red pepper.
  • Drink peppermint tea.
  • Drink ginger tea.

