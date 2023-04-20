How to avoid IBS with Jen Avis
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness day, and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss ways to avoid it.
Avis says there are 2 forms of IBS, Diarrhea, and Constipation. She says IBS is something that needs to be addressed because 20% of Americans suffer from some form of IBS.
A few tips Avis offered to avoid IBS are:
- Reduce stress.
- Limit fried foods.
- Avoid red pepper.
- Drink peppermint tea.
- Drink ginger tea.
