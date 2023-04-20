Aaron’s Aces: John Pearson and Tyler Roark

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Pearson and Tyler Roark have been standout sluggers this season for defending state champion West Monroe, leading the Rebels to a first-round playoff bye. In his junior season, Pearson has a .414 batting average with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Roark, a sophomore, is batting .360 with 27 RBIs. With questionable facial hair choices and unquestionable talent, Pearson and Roark are Aaron’s Aces.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.