Tornado Disaster Relief

Aaron’s Aces: John Pearson and Tyler Roark

Sluggers led West Monroe to a first-round bye
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Pearson and Tyler Roark have been standout sluggers this season for defending state champion West Monroe, leading the Rebels to a first-round playoff bye. In his junior season, Pearson has a .414 batting average with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Roark, a sophomore, is batting .360 with 27 RBIs. With questionable facial hair choices and unquestionable talent, Pearson and Roark are Aaron’s Aces.

