“There’s A Bridge on the Bayou” Fundraiser for ULM Centennial Scholarship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has released a hardback copy of the children’s book “There’s a Bridge on the Bayou” in honor of ULM’s Centennial year.

A copy of the book was given to more than 4,000 fourth grade students in the region and inside the front cover was the $500 Centennial Scholarship.

The Centennial Scholarship is a new program for fourth grade students who enroll in 2031 which is the same year ULM celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

Author Cindy Foust says she hopes the book inspires students to achieve their dreams.

“Essentially, we want children to know that if you can dream it, you can do it. You can be it. It gave us an opportunity to show them some of the possibilities and the fact that the university is there for them. We want them to choose ULM to be their college of choice,” says Foust.

The books are now on sale for $20. The funds raised from the sales of this book will be used for the Centennial Scholarship. To purchase a copy, click here.

