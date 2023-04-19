Tornado Disaster Relief

Student dead after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School

According to a report by The Jena Times, a student at Jena High School passed away after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, April 18.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - According to a report by The Jena Times, a student at Jena High School passed away after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, April 18.

The Jena Times wrote that the Jena Chief of Police, Scott McLendon, confirmed that the incident happened inside a classroom around 11 a.m. School faculty did attempt life-saving measures before the student was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the student, but did share that an autopsy has been requested.

Jena High School made a social media post saying that LEAP testing has been postponed until next week.

