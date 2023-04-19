State Sen. Stewart Cathey works to prevent sales of “intoxicating” hemp products

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Senator Stewart Cathey of Monroe says people getting high off of legal hemp products in Louisiana is out of control, and he’s authoring a bill to stop it.

“It’s a deal where different people react differently to levels,” Cathey explained. “I’m not gonna say 100% yes or no, but I do know, however, at the current levels, people can get high.”

Hemp comes from the same type of plant as marijuana, but must contain less than 0.3% THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

“There were a lot of things in the legislation that, frankly, we didn’t completely understand,” State Sen. Stewart Cathey (R-33) told KNOE. “Legislators thought they were doing one thing and ended up doing another. As I said, we are just trying to go back and tighten some of that stuff up.”

Cathey’s bill would reduce the amount of THC allowed in the product from eight milligrams to two milligrams.

“The bill you are carrying right now is putting people out of business in your own town, in your parish, and in your district,” Jason Garsee, who manufactures hemp products in Monroe, told Cathey during a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on April 18.

Garsee told the committee you couldn’t get high off of his products, and his son takes them to control seizures.

“He’s now on the lowest dose of seizure medicine and is a college student at LSU,” Garsee explained. “My son is not a drug addict. He doesn’t get high. He doesn’t get euphoric.”

Cathey says the bill, approved by the Agriculture Committee, is at the beginning of the legislative process and could change.

“I’m gonna meet with all of the groups that testified today and tomorrow and try to work out a compromise that everyone can live with,” said Cathey.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for debate.

