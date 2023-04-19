Tornado Disaster Relief

State agents seize more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in black-market pot bust

Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution...
Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution center.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma recently seized thousands of pounds of marijuana amid an investigation into a black-market operation.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, it has been investigating multiple farms transporting marijuana to an Oklahoma City warehouse.

Officials said the marijuana was being repackaged into camera equipment boxes and shipped to New York and New Jersey.

“Over the past two years, we have shut down more than 800 farms and arrested over 200 individuals,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

The agency reported that agents seized over 7,000 pounds of marijuana from a semi-truck trailer on April 14 as part of its ongoing investigation.

“It’s our agency’s commitment to target and dismantle criminal organizations,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Monroe police working a water rescue on Ouachita River
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
(Source: WALB)
Sunday night crash kills Bastrop man, officials say impairment suspected
Freddy's is coming to West Monroe!
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in West Monroe
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult

Latest News

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
More details on the death of a woman shot when she turned into the wrong driveway.
Woman killed pulling into wrong driveway
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday