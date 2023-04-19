Tornado Disaster Relief

Ruth’s House Resource Center brings job fair to Monroe

Ruth's House Resource Center is hosting Connect-ED, an education and employment resource fair.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for employment, there is a job fair coming to Monroe this week. The Ruth’s House Resource Center is hosting Connect-ED, an education and employment resource fair.

The fair will be at the Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center this Friday, April 21. The fair is free and will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Erika Louis, the director of Ruth’s House, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to discuss the event and talk a little about the organization. Louis said Ruth’s House is a nonprofit organization that provides community outreach, job skill training, job search assistance and house searching assistance services to individuals in Region 8.

She said Coca-Cola, Monroe Police and Fire Department, along with the City of Monroe will be in attendance.

For employers to get involved, contact (318) 953-0133, ruthshouseresource@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting.
Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
MPD has arrested a suspect in the death of a minor.
Monroe police arrest teen on murder charge following Long Drive shooting
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Ruth's House Resource Center is hosting Connect-ED, an education and employment resource fair.
Ruth's House Resource Center brings job fair to Monroe
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker - Police say all three 19-year-old men...
Police: 3 arrested after pregnant woman killed in case of mistaken identity
Hemp gummies purchased at a smoke shop in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 5, 2023, are...
State Sen. Stewart Cathey works to prevent sales of “intoxicating” hemp products
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter