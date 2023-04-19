Ruth’s House Resource Center brings job fair to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for employment, there is a job fair coming to Monroe this week. The Ruth’s House Resource Center is hosting Connect-ED, an education and employment resource fair.

The fair will be at the Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center this Friday, April 21. The fair is free and will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Erika Louis, the director of Ruth’s House, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to discuss the event and talk a little about the organization. Louis said Ruth’s House is a nonprofit organization that provides community outreach, job skill training, job search assistance and house searching assistance services to individuals in Region 8.

She said Coca-Cola, Monroe Police and Fire Department, along with the City of Monroe will be in attendance.

For employers to get involved, contact (318) 953-0133, ruthshouseresource@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page.

