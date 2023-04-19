Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Circle K store with a firearm and later going back to apologize, according to the Monroe Police Department.

MPD said the suspect, Ronald Washington III, robbed the Circle K store located at 1501 North 18th St. on April 7. On April 19, Washington allegedly returned to the same store to buy a pack of cigarettes and apologized to the clerk for robbing him earlier in the month.

Officers got a description of both, Washington and the vehicle he left in, from the clerk. MPD said Washington was then arrested at Siddon St.

MPD said Washington admitted to the robbery.

A photo was taken of the suspect and shown to the clerk. The clerk told MPD that the person in the picture was the same person who robbed him and also later apologized.

Washington was arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

