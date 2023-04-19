KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Warm Wednesday, Storms Arrive Tomorrow Night

Sunshine will be shining bright across the region today, so apply sunscreen if you will be outside for more than 15 minutes. We will keep pleasant weather through the first half of tomorrow, but storms return later tomorrow into the evening. An isolated storm or two could be strong to severe as a cold front approaches the region. This front will also trigger storms on Friday with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Rain will wrap up before the weekend, but storms will form again on Monday into Tuesday.

Today: Skies are looking quite sunny across the region. Highs will once again climb to the low and mid 80s. Winds will be a little breezy in the region with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: A stray cloud or two is possible, but skies will stay mostly clear. Lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will continue over the region through the first half of the day, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible later in the afternoon. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 80s. Cloud cover will increase later in the day ahead of a line of storms arriving in the evening. Storm chances are 80%.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place over the region for the first half of the day, but scattered storms will develop in the afternoon as the cold front drops south. Rain chances are 80%. We will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: The rain and cloud cover looks to clear on out, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Still, a pleasant day to enjoy some sunshine.

Sunday: Pleasant but cool conditions will continue as plenty of sunshine is expected in the region. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy throughout much of the day with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. Isolated rain showers will be possible later in the night. Chances are only 30% at this time.

Tuesday: Scattered storms will be possible across the region with rain chances at 50%. Highs will climb into the mid 70s.

