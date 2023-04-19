Tornado Disaster Relief

KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms Arrive Tomorrow Night

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another nice evening is expected, before rain and storms move into the region.

This evening will be near normal, with low temperatures near 60 degrees and a mainly clear sky. The wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday will start out sunny with high temperatures reaching into the mid 80s, warm for this time of year. Late in the day, mainly after 7 pm, rain showers and storms will start to cross the ArkLaMiss, bringing with them the chance for severe weather. Any storms that turn severe have the potential to bring damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes.

The wet weather sticks around through parts of the overnight and then another wave of rain showers and storms move in during the afternoon Friday along a cold front. Once the cold front move east of the region by early evening, quieter weather takes over. High temperatures Friday will reach into the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low and mid 70s. It will be breezy as well.

Sunday will bring with it a few more clouds and cooler conditions. Temperatures will only reach into the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chance move back into the forecast during the first half of the work week. Monday will bring the chance for rain with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Tuesday will bring more rain chances, with high temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will also bring rain chances, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting.
Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
MPD has arrested a suspect in the death of a minor.
Monroe police arrest teen on murder charge following Long Drive shooting
Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin