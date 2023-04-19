KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms Arrive Tomorrow Night

Another nice evening is expected, before rain and storms move into the region.

This evening will be near normal, with low temperatures near 60 degrees and a mainly clear sky. The wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday will start out sunny with high temperatures reaching into the mid 80s, warm for this time of year. Late in the day, mainly after 7 pm, rain showers and storms will start to cross the ArkLaMiss, bringing with them the chance for severe weather. Any storms that turn severe have the potential to bring damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes.

The wet weather sticks around through parts of the overnight and then another wave of rain showers and storms move in during the afternoon Friday along a cold front. Once the cold front move east of the region by early evening, quieter weather takes over. High temperatures Friday will reach into the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low and mid 70s. It will be breezy as well.

Sunday will bring with it a few more clouds and cooler conditions. Temperatures will only reach into the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chance move back into the forecast during the first half of the work week. Monday will bring the chance for rain with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Tuesday will bring more rain chances, with high temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will also bring rain chances, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

