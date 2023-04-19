Expectant parents attend free community baby shower and resource fair in Rayville

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A community baby shower in Rayville gave useful tips to to help prepare expectant parents to care for a new life.

Expectant families and residents who may be in the family planning stages received information from resource tables at the Free Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair hosted by the Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana on April 19, 2023, at the Rayville Civic Center.

A new mother of a 5-month old baby, Ava Boothe, says before she gave birth to her baby, her family hosted a personal baby shower for her. Boothe still thought it was necessary to learn about resources to help her child’s safety and development.

“The most helpful resource today is the car seat safety, to me,” says Boothe. “I always felt like I had it right, but it just gave me that extra sense of security with them checking the car seat to make sure it was locked in correctly.”

Jermikia Holmes, the founder of the Region 8 Community Outreach Team, says with the shower, they were also trying to make sure residents across the region have the financial tools they needed for a new baby - even for individuals who are just in the planning stages and not expecting a new baby.

“They need to know about the financial part as far as what it costs to make sure their needs are met,” says Holmes. “And be able to budget for the new baby that’s coming in - the household; future things for the family.”

The outreach team says they’re planning another free baby shower in the region for the fall season.

