Choudrant students learn atmospheric science by sending items to space

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - Fifth-grade students at Choudrant Elementary School had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to collaborate with Edge of Space Missions from Colorado and send items up to the edge of space.

Edge of Space Missions is funded by the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association and aims to develop future scientists and engineers by giving students a chance to launch items 100,000 feet to the very edge of space in a 50-foot balloon. Only a few hundred students around the country are able to participate in each launch, and there are two launches a year.

The Choudrant fifth-graders could send any item of their choosing as long as it fit inside a gumball-sized capsule. Some of the items chosen among the 80 students at Choudrant were marshmallows, bubble wrap, glue sticks, and even a Cheeto.

The students did perform multiple pre-flight tests on the items they chose to send so data could be collected. These items were then launched 104,000 feet into the air before the balloon popped, and the students had the opportunity to watch the whole event.

Once the items returned, the students did more tests to see how the extreme cold and nearly zero atmospheric pressure impacted their items.

Along with the gumball-sized items each student chose, flower seeds were launched. These seeds were planted to be “space flowers” and will be used as gifts for Mother’s Day.

