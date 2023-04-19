Tornado Disaster Relief

Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit

The lines of communication between the White House and House Republicans on the debt ceiling appear frayed. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, THE WHITE HOUSE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to highlight his economic plan during a speech at a union training center in Accokeek, Maryland, as fights heat up on Capitol Hill about long-term spending and deficits.

The White House says Biden will contrast himself with “extreme MAGA House Republicans” who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and move manufacturing overseas.

Biden will outline his plan to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay more taxes.

He also plans to cut wasteful spending on special interests.

The White House is banking on the plan being popular among Americans, even though it doesn’t have a real chance of passing on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting.
Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
MPD has arrested a suspect in the death of a minor.
Monroe police arrest teen on murder charge following Long Drive shooting
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros
Choudrant Elementary students sent items of their choosing to the edge of space and later...
Choudrant students learn atmospheric science by sending items to space
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison