Zoo Buddy: Llamas!

Meet Minnie and Dalai! You can feed these two llamas in the petting zoo at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Minnie and Dalai! You can feed these two llamas in the petting zoo at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.

These girls were hand-raised at the zoo and are between 9 to 10 months old. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says they might get a little taller but they’re pretty much maxed out on height.

They’re herbivores and they love tree leaves and grasses.

“Llamas are from the Andes mountains but there are no longer any wild llamas, they’re all domesticated. People actually use llamas as packing animals and they can tote over 200 pounds and travel far distances, probably an eight-hour packing trip for the day.”

She says they are very intelligent animals.

The petting zoo is right near the train ride and it’s open at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. where an education keeper will be on-hand with information.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can visit the zoo’s Facebook page for information about the zoo and how you can get involved.

