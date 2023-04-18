Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult

Winn Parish, La. (KNOE) - The teen accused of shooting 51-year-old Calvin High School Softball Coach Kevin Chad Camp in Winn Parish could be tried as an adult.

According to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, Eighth Judicial District Attorney Chris Nevils made the request on April 17.

Jordan also told KNOE the 17-year-old suspect is the son of the victim.

