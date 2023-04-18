Three Choudrant baseball stars headed to the college ranks
Bryce McGuire, Landon Hennon and Gavin Murphy all sign to play college ball.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Memorable moments are the norm for baseball powerhouse, Choudrant, who have six state titles. The two time defending champs send three stars to the next level. Bryce McGuire and Gavin Murphy are taking their talents to South Arkansas, while Gavin Murphy signs with National Park College.
