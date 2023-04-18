Tornado Disaster Relief

Remembering Calvin Coach: Team pays tributes to Chad Camp during playoff game

The Calvin High School softball team played their final game just two days following the shooting death of their coach, Chad Camp.
By Aaron Dietrich and Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVIN, La. (KNOE) - Less than 48 hours after losing their head coach, Chad Camp, the Lady Cougars grieved while they prepared for a first-round playoff game.

One year ago, Coach Camp lead the Lady Cougars to the school’s sixth championship.

“He was a mentor,” said Peyton Smith, second baseman for the team. “ [He was] the best coach a girl could ask for.”

With tears streaming down their cheeks, pregame introductions were made.

The Lady Cougars could feel his presence during the game. After a sluggish start, they could hear his message loud and clear, which was to always believe.

With a win of 13-3, the Lady Cougars softball advanced to the next round of the LHSAA playoff games.

