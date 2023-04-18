Remembering Calvin Coach: Team pays tributes to Chad Camp during playoff game

CALVIN, La. (KNOE) - Less than 48 hours after losing their head coach, Chad Camp, the Lady Cougars grieved while they prepared for a first-round playoff game.

One year ago, Coach Camp lead the Lady Cougars to the school’s sixth championship.

“He was a mentor,” said Peyton Smith, second baseman for the team. “ [He was] the best coach a girl could ask for.”

With tears streaming down their cheeks, pregame introductions were made.

The Lady Cougars could feel his presence during the game. After a sluggish start, they could hear his message loud and clear, which was to always believe.

With a win of 13-3, the Lady Cougars softball advanced to the next round of the LHSAA playoff games.

