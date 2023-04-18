MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials say the search for a man believed to be in the Ouachita River has been called off for the night due to darkness.

“He was screaming for help, but it’s hard to help because I’m not trying to go down too,” Bobby McCullars, a witness, told KNOE. “He said he wanted to go swimming, and he jumped in. He couldn’t get to the bank, and he just went out farther and farther.”

Bobby McCullars witnessed the man jump into the river around 11:15 in the morning on April 17.

“We sent another boy out in a boat to get him, and just before the boat got to him, he went down and never came back up,” McCullars explained.

Police say the high water levels and relentless current is complicating their search efforts.

“The undercurrent is terrible,” said McCullars. “Even fishing this river, you almost need a lifejacket to be on the short because if you slip and fall in, it’s over.”

MPD says the search for the man will resume in the morning.

