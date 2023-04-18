Tornado Disaster Relief

Monroe police arrest teen on murder charge following Long Drive shooting

MPD has arrested a suspect in the death of a minor.
MPD has arrested a suspect in the death of a minor.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old victim on April 17.

MPD said they responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. at Long Drive in Monroe. The victim was found at the scene and later died at a local hospital.

The suspect, who is also 17, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and booked at the Green Oaks Detention Center.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Monroe police working a water rescue on Ouachita River
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
(Source: WALB)
Sunday night crash kills Bastrop man, officials say impairment suspected
Freddy's is coming to West Monroe!
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in West Monroe
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult

Latest News

(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Remembering Calvin Coach: Team pays tributes to Chad Camp during playoff game
The City of West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell has announced her designation of Jason Pleasant to...
West Monroe Mayor names Jason Pleasant Chief of Police-designate
Meet Minnie and Dalai! You can feed these two llamas in the petting zoo at the Louisiana...
Zoo Buddy: Llamas!