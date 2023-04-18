Monroe police arrest teen on murder charge following Long Drive shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old victim on April 17.

MPD said they responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. at Long Drive in Monroe. The victim was found at the scene and later died at a local hospital.

The suspect, who is also 17, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and booked at the Green Oaks Detention Center.

No further information has been released.

