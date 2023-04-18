Local sorority prepares for their biggest fundraiser of the year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local sorority chapter is gearing up for a major event. The Zeta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Pinken on the Green Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be at the Chennault Park Golf Course on Saturday, April 22nd. Admission will be $150 per golfer and $300 for 2-man teams.

Sandra Boston and Tina Hill Conley, of the Pinken on the Green committee, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of the event. They say it is their biggest fundraiser of the year and helps sponsor their programs and initiatives.

Some programs and initiatives they sponsor are:

Scholarships for high school seniors

Breast cancer awareness

Sickle cell awareness

Feed the homeless

