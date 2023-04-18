Tornado Disaster Relief

Local sorority prepares for their biggest fundraiser of the year

The Zeta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. prepares for the 11th annual Pinken on the Green Golf Tournament.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local sorority chapter is gearing up for a major event. The Zeta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Pinken on the Green Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be at the Chennault Park Golf Course on Saturday, April 22nd. Admission will be $150 per golfer and $300 for 2-man teams.

Sandra Boston and Tina Hill Conley, of the Pinken on the Green committee, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of the event. They say it is their biggest fundraiser of the year and helps sponsor their programs and initiatives.

Some programs and initiatives they sponsor are:

  • Scholarships for high school seniors
  • Breast cancer awareness
  • Sickle cell awareness
  • Feed the homeless

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Monroe police working a water rescue on Ouachita River
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
(Source: WALB)
Sunday night crash kills Bastrop man, officials say impairment suspected
Freddy's is coming to West Monroe!
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in West Monroe
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about their upcoming shredding event.
BBB: Shredding event
A Caldwell Parish employee has been selected as a Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader...
Caldwell Parish employee selected as Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year finalist by Department of Education
signing to the next level
Choudrant baseball signings
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness