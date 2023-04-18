KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Warming Up Ahead of Thursday’s Storms

Some cloud cover is building in from the west today and a stray sprinkle is possible in the region, but most of us will stay rain-free until Thursday night. The weather will remain calm and warm for the next couple of days as temperatures rise to the 80s. By Thursday evening, a strong cold front will be dropping towards the ArkLaMiss. A strong to severe line of storms is expected ahead of the front and could produce damaging winds and large hail. These same threats will follow us into Friday as the cold front slowly sinks to the south. As of now, it looks like the rain will clear out just in time for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Enjoy some time outside! A stray shower or two is possible with the cloud cover, but rain chances are 10%.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies can be expected in the region with only a few passing clouds. Lows will fall to the mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Skies are looking quite sunny across the region. Highs will once again climb to the low and mid 80s. Winds will be a little breezy in the region with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will continue over the region, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 80s. Cloud cover will increase later in the day ahead of evening storm chances at 70%.

Friday: Scattered storms will remain in the region as a cold front slowly drops to the south and east. Rain chances are 70%. We will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: The rain and cloud cover looks to clear on out, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Still, a pleasant day to enjoy some sunshine.

Sunday: Pleasant but cool conditions will continue as plenty of sunshine is expected in the region. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny throughout much of the day with temperatures rising into the low 70s. Isolated rain showers will be possible later in the night. Chances are only 20% at this time.

