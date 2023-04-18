KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Late Week Storms

Nice and comfortable weather in on the way for the next two days, but storm chances and rain showers quickly follow.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with light wind in place, at 5 to 10 miles per hour from the south. Temperatures will lower into the mid 50s, seasonal for this time of year.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, above normal for this time of year. Most of Thursday will be nice, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Late Thursday, some rain showers and storms may migrate into the region from east Texas. There is currently a marginal and slight risk for severe weather that will be in place on Thursday for the viewing area, with greatest risk for storms to the west of the viewing area.

The cold front helping to produce the severe weather threat will push into the region overnight Thursday into Friday morning, bringing rain showers and some severe storms with it. Another round of stormy weather is expected Friday afternoon, before the cold front pushes east of the region. A slight risk for severe weather covers the entire viewing area for Friday.Cooler, drier weather takes over for the weekend, with breezy conditions Saturday and temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday will bring lighter wind and temperatures in the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year.Monday will bring quiet weather with a few more clouds, as high pressure briefly moves in to the region. This weather will be short-lived as an area of low pressure will push across the region Tuesday, bringing rain showers and storms, and some severe weather.

