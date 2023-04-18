Families of organ donors gather for National Donate Life Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, or LOPA, hosted an event for families of organ donors to commemorate Donate Life Month on April 18.

According to LOPA, 2,000 people In Louisiana are currently awaiting life-saving organ donations.

Patricia Cameron spoke about her journey overcoming the loss of her husband.

“I’d like to think our loved ones left a legacy of life, their death, or our loss, brought life and hope and we can find joy in that,” Cameron says.

Cameron says it’s important to be there for others that have been through similar situations.

“I know the benefit or the importance of having others in your life that have walked the same road, so I can help someone else, and they can help someone else down the road,” Cameron says.

One attendee, Lenette Romero, came to celebrate the life of her late daughter, Lauren Romero. She says it is comforting to know that even in death, she was still able to give to others.

“Just last month, we received a call from the man that received her liver... And it was just the most wonderful thing,” Romero says. “You know, it was like, we knew that Lauren’s life would affect others because of the organs that we had donated.”

Lauren Romero’s sister, Anna Wright, says it’s helped her and her family come to terms with her sister’s passing.

“It not only impacts the individual who passes on, but it also allows those who are left without their loved one, it gives them the opportunity to still feel their presence, even though they’re not here,” Wright says.

After Cameron spoke, the group went outside to release butterflies to the heavens, and raise the “Donate Life” flag to close out the ceremony.

