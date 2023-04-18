Caldwell Parish employee selected as Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year finalist by Department of Education

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Caldwell Parish employee has been selected as a Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year finalist.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced on April 17 their list of state finalists for Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year.

All public school systems were eligible to make one selection per category: elementary, middle, and high school. Over 700 nominations were submitted from across the state. The ten teachers and leaders selected represent early childhood care and education sites across the state.

Stephanie Eubanks of Kelly Early Childhood Center in Caldwell Parish was picked by the state DOE as one of the award nominee finalists.

“This is the second year we’ve presented these awards, which are designed to honor the early education teachers and administrators who care for and educate infants, toddlers, and preschoolers,” the state DOE said in a Facebook post.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley says, “I’m grateful for the remarkable teachers and leaders who support Louisiana’s children during this critical developmental stage in their lives. Congratulations to the finalists. They represent the many talented early care and education professionals across our state.”

All Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22.

To see the full list of finalists, visit the DOE website.

