Tornado Disaster Relief

BBB: Shredding event

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about their upcoming shredding event.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tax season is upon us, and the Better Business Bureau is hosting an event to help people get rid of documents they no longer need.

Jo Ann Deal of the BBB of Northeast Louisiana joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss their upcoming shredding event. She says it’s important to make sure no one gets a hold of your personal information, even after you no longer need the documents.

Deal says it’s important to know what to shred and what to keep before you shred your documents. She says you should always keep up to 1 year of paycheck stubs, bank statements, and undisputed medical bills. She says you should shred tax-related receipts after 7 years and encourages people not to discard the actual returns.

The shredding event will be Wednesday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to noon, in the back parking lot of Premier Plaza.

